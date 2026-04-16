PRESEC does it again: Kekeli Afudego crowned Ghana’s top high school Mathematician for 2026

When brilliance meets preparation, history is made, and once again, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School proves why it remains the gold standard of academic excellence in Ghana.

In a moment that has set the academic space ablaze with excitement, Kekeli Afudego has been crowned Ghana’s Top High School Mathematician for 2026. This is more than just a victory. It is a powerful statement that excellence is intentional, cultivated, and sustained.

Mathematics competitions at this level are not ordinary contests. They demand precision, speed, deep analytical thinking, and mental resilience.

Across the country, the brightest young minds rise to the challenge, but only one emerges at the very top.

This year, that honour belongs to Kekeli, whose performance reflects not just individual brilliance but also the strength of a system that consistently produces winners.

And let’s be honest, this triumph comes as no surprise.

PRESEC has built a legacy that goes beyond the classroom. Founded in 1938, the institution has become synonymous with discipline, rigour, and dominance in academics, particularly in science and mathematics. From national platforms like the National Science and Maths Quiz to individual competitions of this calibre, PRESEC students have repeatedly demonstrated that excellence is their default setting.

What makes PRESEC stand out is not luck. It is culture. A culture where excellence is expected, not hoped for.

A system that invests deeply in STEM education, constantly preparing students for the highest levels of competition. A brotherhood that fosters mentorship, confidence, and an unshakable belief in winning. The “Odadeɛ” spirit is more than a slogan. It is a mindset that continues to produce champions year after year.

Kekeli’s achievement is a perfect reflection of this legacy. He did not just solve complex problems. He rose above the very best, carrying the weight of expectation and turning it into triumph. His victory sends a clear message to every student across Ghana: greatness is not reserved for a few. It is earned through discipline, focus, and relentless effort.

To all finalists and participants, your journey itself is remarkable, and your courage to compete at such a high level is worthy of applause. But today, we celebrate a standout star.

Congratulations, Kekeli Afudego. You have made PRESEC proud. You have made Ghana proud. And you have shown that the future of brilliance is already here.

Ɔdadeɛ Communications

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.