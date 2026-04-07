NPP behind every monumental agenda in Ghana – Miracles Aboagye

Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracle Aboagye, claims the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has driven every “monumental agenda” undertaken in Ghana.

Highlighting NPP achievements across various sectors, Mr. Aboagye began with healthcare: “Go to the health sector. The single most important policy that deals with the fundamentals of our health system, National Health Insurance, is under the NPP.”

He also pointed to education reforms initiated during former President John Kufuor’s administration, saying that Kufuor had identified poverty as the main reason Ghanaian children were dropping out of school by year four or five.

He explained that Kufuor made FCUBE a reality at the basic school level, ensuring that every child could attend school without financial barriers. He said that even after school fees were removed, many children were still unable to attend because families could not afford food.

To address this, he added, the NPP government introduced school feeding, which doubled at the basic level. He further said that secondary school education was also made free by the NPP.

Social intervention programmes also featured prominently.

“Take the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme. It takes care of extremely poor people by providing quarterly and monthly stipends. That’s the NPP,” he said.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM show on April 7, Mr. Aboagye outlined the party’s ongoing reorganisation, explaining that every organisation evolves and that the NPP is being shaped by lessons from the past, experiences from the present, and a vision for the future.

He noted that the party would not be the same as it was in 2023 or 2024, reflecting the ideas and aspirations of the people.

Describing the NPP as a mass political party, he added: “The aspirations and ideas of the people will inform and form what we will become afterwards. And that’s what we are working towards. We believe that we provide the most credible alternative to the challenges of this country.”

Mr. Aboagye also criticised the performance of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), asserting that its policies have yet to deliver life-changing results for Ghanaians.

"Albeit we are not perfect, if you pick sector by sector across the country, tell me, which aspects of our country will this NDC government beat us at? Mention any legacy, developmental performance, or anything you have in this country. What do you have on top of your mind that you will say, ‘This is life-changing for the Ghanaian person,’ and it’s from the NDC? Mention one,” he challenged.

Mr Aboagye further highlighted improvements in the country’s emergency services: “When the NPP came into office in 2017, our emergency system was broken and practically non-existent. Today, compared to eight years ago, it is highly elevated thanks to the ambulances introduced by the NPP.”

He also cited post-COVID interventions in healthcare, noting that the NPP addressed gaps in district hospitals, providing facilities for about 88 districts that previously lacked them.

“Every monumental agenda that this country has pursued is by the NPP. And that is what we believe, and that’s what we are presenting to the Ghanaian people,” he said.

Concluding, Mr. Aboagye acknowledged that all governments face challenges but argued that the NPP is committed to delivering lasting solutions:

“Every government will have its downsides. Every government will have its challenges. But we need to look at a government that doesn’t deliver mediocrity. A government that delivers lasting, life-changing solutions to every Ghanaian everywhere—that is the NPP. And those are the things we are riding on in our reorganisation.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.