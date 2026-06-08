Peki Girls pedal towards success through Vida Cycling initiative

A growing cycling initiative in Peki is transforming the lives of young girls through sport, education, and mentorship, with renewed calls for investment and support to expand opportunities for aspiring female cyclists.

The appeal was made during the 2026 Vida Cycling Programme and the Mercy Gbenya Abra Dei-Tutu Memorial Girls Indoor Cycling Team Challenge, held in Peki in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region.

Founder and Director of the Vida Cycling Programme, Vida Juliet Vivie, shared her inspiring journey and the motivation behind establishing the initiative, which has become a beacon of hope for many young girls.

According to her, cycling has been a lifelong passion that shaped her personal journey and inspired her commitment to nurturing the next generation of female athletes.

"I dreamt of becoming an engineer when I was young, but that dream did not materialise. I also aspired to become a professional cyclist, but I could not achieve that either. Instead of giving up, I decided to establish a cycling programme for girls so they could have opportunities that I never had," she recounted.

Mrs Vivie recalled undertaking a remarkable cycling journey from Jasikan to Accra in 1990 at the age of 21, completing the trip in three days. She said the experience reinforced her belief in the transformative power of cycling.

"Bicycles have helped me a lot. They give me energy and confidence. Every time I pedal, I feel like I am taking another step forward in life. That is what inspired me to establish this programme," she explained.

The Vida Cycling Programme was initially established in the Eastern Region before being introduced to Peki. While the organisation began with grass-track cycling, Mrs Vivie said many talented girls lacked access to bicycles, prompting the introduction of the Indoor Bike Challenge.

The indoor competition, which started in June last year, has steadily grown and is now in its eighth edition.

Despite limited resources, the programme has already produced promising talents who have represented the area in cycling competitions in Accra.

She proudly highlighted the achievement of one of her riders, Tsumasi Vanessa, who secured a fifth-place finish in a recent road race competition.

Beyond sport, the initiative focuses on education and personal development.

Mrs Vivie disclosed that the programme supports the education of participating girls, provides mentorship, and uses sport as a tool to shape responsible and confident young women.

"Girls often need encouragement and guidance to push beyond their limitations. Through this programme, we are supporting them, keeping them in school and helping them become somebody through sport," she stated.

However, she noted that inadequate equipment remains a major challenge.

The indoor cycling centre currently has more than 20 active cyclists sharing only five bicycles, making training difficult and limiting participation.

She appealed to corporate organisations, philanthropists, and development partners to support the initiative with bicycles, indoor training equipment, and modern cycling technology.

"We need more bicycles and home trainers. We want Peki to become the capital of indoor cycling in Ghana. With the right equipment and technology, our athletes can compete internationally while training from here. We need investors and partners to help us achieve this vision," she appealed.

Mrs Vivie explained that although outdoor cycling remains part of the program's activities, financial constraints and safety concerns have forced organisers to focus largely on indoor competitions.

She described the lack of sponsorship for cycling in Ghana as a significant obstacle to the growth of the sport.

The event was sponsored by Edward Kwesi Dei-Tutu, who organised the competition in memory of his late mother, Mercy Gbenya Abra Dei-Tutu.

Mr Dei-Tutu explained that he had previously sponsored an outdoor cycling race following his father's death in 2021 and wanted to continue supporting youth development through sport after the passing of his mother.

"When my mother passed away, I approached Sister Vida about organising a similar event. She suggested an indoor competition, and I agreed. I am very happy that we have been able to make it happen," he said.

The retired United States Army veteran revealed that he invested between $3,000 and $4,000 in the event.

"I spent between $3,000 and $4,000, not only to honour my mother's memory but also to give these young girls something meaningful to pursue and develop into greater opportunities in the future," he noted.

Mr Dei-Tutu assured participants that the memorial competition would continue in subsequent years.

Representing the Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Sports Fund, Dr David Kofi Wuaku, the Fund's Deputy Administrator, Lawyer Simon Appiah Junior, commended the organisers for using sport to develop young talent at the grassroots level.

He described the initiative as an example of how communities can nurture future champions through collective effort and commitment.

"It is very encouraging to see members of a community coming together to engage young people in a meaningful sporting activity like cycling. Sports such as cycling are often regarded as lesser-known disciplines in Ghana, and one of the goals of the Ghana Sports Fund is to bring these sports into the spotlight," he stated.

Lawyer Appiah Junior assured organisers of the Fund's readiness to collaborate and provide support aimed at expanding the competition and creating more opportunities for young athletes.

He expressed satisfaction with the level of organisation, noting that participants were properly equipped and well-presented.

"The sponsorship has been impressive, and we hope to work together to make future editions bigger and better. The Ghana Sports Fund wants this initiative to grow beyond Peki and eventually be replicated across the Volta Region and throughout Ghana," he added.

The event concluded with exciting competitions among participating teams, with the winning captain, Tsumasi Vanessa, delivering a powerful message to young girls.

She encouraged her peers to pursue their ambitions fearlessly, step out of their comfort zones, and strive to make their communities proud.

"What men can do, women can do even better. Girls should believe in themselves, chase their dreams, and never be afraid to step forward," she said.

As the cheers faded and the bicycles came to a halt, one message resonated throughout the event: with the right support, determination, and investment, cycling can become a powerful vehicle for empowering girls, nurturing talent, and transforming communities.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.