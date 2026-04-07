Mussa Dankwah is like a ‘lotto doctor’ – Miracles Aboagye

The Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has dismissed recent polling data by Global InfoAnalytics, likening its lead analyst, Mussa Dankwah, to a “lotto doctor” and questioning the credibility of his projections.

His comments follow findings by Global InfoAnalytics, which suggest that support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is declining, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is gaining ground among voters, based on early results from an ongoing March 2026 tracking poll.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, April 7, Mr Aboagye maintained that the polling firm’s work lacks credibility and should not be taken seriously.

“You know my position on Global InfoAnalytics; there’s no credibility when it comes to them. A lot of people make predictions. I predicted Dr Bawumia was going to win, didn’t I? That doesn’t mean whatever I say should be taken as fact,” he stated.

Pressed on whether he dismisses the data entirely, Mr Aboagye replied, "It's not about taking his data seriously or not. There’s no firm position on him in this country. It’s mostly conjecture and extrapolation. People predict; that’s what they do. Like I’ve said before, he’s like a lotto doctor.”

He further questioned the basis of the firm’s methodology, suggesting that its conclusions are driven more by personal sentiment than empirical evidence.

“Which data? Which numbers? Every morning he wakes up and, based on how he feels about an issue, he puts something out,” he said.

Mr Aboagye also alleged that the pollster reacts to disagreements by producing targeted polling.

“Even me, when I disagreed with him on specific issues, the next day he came out with polling about me. He actually did, surprisingly,” he claimed.

Citing past elections, he argued that some of the pollsters’ projections have proven inaccurate.

“He predicted Ayawaso East, and he got it completely wrong. Then he came back, trying to justify it, all based on emotions,” he said.

According to him, attempts to explain away incorrect predictions further undermine the credibility of such polls.

Despite his criticism, Mr Aboagye acknowledged that the pollster is operating a business.

“He’s doing his work. For him, it’s business. He has an office, he has a team, and he has to maintain them. So let’s put that aside,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.