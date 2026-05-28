Man arrested after three injured in stabbing at Swiss train station

Audio By Carbonatix
A man has been arrested after three people were injured in a stabbing attack at a train station in Switzerland, police said.
They said the three victims - Swiss nationals aged 28, 43 and 52 - were hospitalised after the attack at Winterthur train station.
The suspect, a 31-year-old Swiss man, used a bladed weapon and that the motive was under investigation, police added.
An eyewitness working in an office building nearby told a local newspaper he heard a man yell "Allahu Akbar" - meaning "God is greatest" in Arabic - at around 08:30 local time before attacking people with a knife.
A group of schoolchildren were passing through the area at a time and a school teacher was seen standing in front of them to protect them, according to local media.
Another eyewitness, a taxi driver, told Zurich-based daily Neue Zürcher Zeitung that a man had been walking around the station's underpass attacking people.
Photos published by Swiss news outlets show several areas around the station being cordoned off.
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