Dr Abu Sakara Foster enskinned as Kakulasewura of Mankuma

Dr Abu Sakara Foster, the renowned agriculturalist, entrepreneur, and former presidential candidate of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), has been enskinned as the Kakulasewura of the Mankuma Traditional Area in the Savannah Region.

The prestigious enskinment took place following the passing of the former occupant of the throne several months ago.

Dr Sakara’s ascension to the traditional seat marks a significant milestone in his service to the Mankuma community, blending his national profile in politics and agriculture with deep-rooted traditional leadership.

The ceremony was steeped in the rich cultural protocols of the Gonja people. Mankuma became a focal point for traditional authority, attracting a vast gathering of royals, linguists, and traditional warriors who converged to witness the rites of passage and the successful installation of the new Kakulasewura.

Beyond the traditional fraternity, the event drew a significant contingent from the political and business spheres. Politicians, alongside family members and well-wishers, joined the local community in the Bole District to celebrate the enskinment, reflecting the broad-based appeal and stature of the new traditional leader.

The occasion served not only as a coronation but as a powerful testament to the enduring significance of traditional institutions in modern Ghanaian life, as leaders from various sectors gathered to pay homage to the rich cultural heritage of the Mankuma Traditional Area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.