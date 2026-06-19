CPP urges immediate repairs of roads nationwide

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has urged the government to undertake immediate repairs on deteriorating roads across the country to ease the burden on commuters and transport operators.

The party said the situation has been worsened by the ongoing rains, leaving many highways, feeder roads, and urban roads in poor condition and causing significant hardship for road users.

A statement signed by the CPP's First Vice-Chairperson for Finance, Joyce Larbie, said the poor state of roads was increasing transport costs, damaging vehicles and disrupting the movement of people and goods.

The party, therefore, called on the Minister of Roads and Highways to work with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to carry out urgent repairs and remedial works on the most affected roads.

Growing burden

The CPP said road users across the country were contending with deep potholes, impassable stretches and collapsed drainage systems, particularly following recent rains.

"The result has been widespread damage to both private and commercial vehicles, increased cost of transportation, delays in the movement of goods and people, and needless financial strain on ordinary Ghanaians," the statement said.

"Many drivers and transport operators are spending more on repairs and maintenance in a single week than they earn. This is unsustainable for a population already burdened by the high cost of living," it said.

The CPP also expressed concern about the safety implications of the deteriorating roads, saying they posed risks to both commuters and pedestrians.

It urged the government and relevant authorities to act swiftly to prevent further deterioration as the rainy season progresses.

"We remind the government and all relevant authorities that the purpose of governance is to improve the welfare of citizens, not to watch silently while they suffer the consequences of neglect," the statement said.

Lasting solutions

The party stressed the need for durable interventions instead of temporary repairs.

It said patching damaged sections of roads would not be enough to address the scale of the problem and called for coordinated and sustainable solutions.

"The time for action is now. The people deserve roads that are safe, motorable, and fit for a nation that aspires to progress," the statement added.

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