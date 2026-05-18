TikToker charged for alleged false claim of finding blade in sachet water

Audio By Carbonatix
A 38-year-old social media user, Michael Owusu, has been charged with publication of false news with intent to disturb public peace, contrary to Section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), and Section 123 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772).
Michael Owusu was arrested, detained, and arraigned before Accra Circuit Court 10 after he allegedly published a video on his TikTok account claiming that a sachet of Special Ice water contained a razor blade. In the video, he cautioned the general public to be vigilant when consuming products purchased from the market.
According to the accused, he bought a bag of Special Ice sachet water and discovered that one of the sachets contained a razor blade. He subsequently took to TikTok to narrate how he allegedly made the discovery, a situation he claimed left him shocked.
Section 208(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), states that a person who publishes or reproduces a statement, rumour, or report likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or disturb public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that the statement, rumour, or report is false, commits a misdemeanour.
At the commencement of the trial at Accra Circuit Court 10, counsel for the accused, Lawyer Raymond Quaye, cross-examined the first prosecution witness (PW1), who is the complainant in the case and also the Sales and Marketing Manager of Special Ice Mineral Water, Mr. Edem Kugbe.
The cross-examination, which lasted for nearly an hour, disclosed information about the production process of the sachet water and the possibility of errors during production, including human error.
The second prosecution witness (PW2) is scheduled to mount the witness box on June 22, 2026, for cross-examination.
Lawyer Raymond Quaye, counsel for the accused, expressed optimism that the prosecution does not have a strong case, arguing that it may not be able to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable doubt.
The presiding judge, Evelyn Asamoah, adjourned the case to June 22, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.
Latest Stories
-
Telecel Foundation bridges maternal health gap at Kasseh Health Centre in Ada
4 minutes
-
Public Commentary on Pending Litigation: Questions arise over GACL’s “buyer beware” notice and its implications
5 minutes
-
Reforming NaSIA’s governance framework for enhanced autonomy & quality assurance
8 minutes
-
Why Africa’s best-educated remain the west’s lowest-paid
27 minutes
-
Encroachment around Kpeve treatment plant must cease for water production to continue – Stanley Martey
37 minutes
-
Health Ministry to introduce volunteer programme for over 6,000 unemployed health graduates
43 minutes
-
Sports Minister rejects claims delayed funds disrupted game organisation
44 minutes
-
Shift closed fishing season to May/June – Sankofa Project recommends
48 minutes
-
2023 All African Games: PAC questions GH¢35m expenditure without supporting documents
49 minutes
-
Sports Minister Kofi Adams rejects claims of poor feeding at African Athletics Championship
59 minutes
-
Toronto police arrest Ghanaian over two separate sexual assault incidents
1 hour
-
Kpeve Water Plant shut down over soaring turbidity levels, encroachment – GWL
1 hour
-
Kofi Adams dismisses claims Ghana supplied broken pole vault equipment at African Athletics Championships
1 hour
-
TikToker charged for alleged false claim of finding blade in sachet water
1 hour
-
Working Ghanaians show signs of financial recovery, but long‑term vulnerability persists – Old Mutual Financial Wellness Monitor
2 hours