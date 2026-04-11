Audio By Carbonatix
Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources cannot lawfully restrict mining leases exclusively to Ghanaian-owned companies.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 11, Mr Simons argued that such a move would be inconsistent with Ghana’s legal framework.
“By law, the Minister cannot restrict a mining lease to only Ghanaian companies. The law is very clear on how these processes should be conducted,” he said.
His comments follow government’s decision to approve the Damang Mining Lease for E&P after what officials described as a competitive bidding process.
The mine was previously operated by Gold Fields, whose lease renewal was declined. In a statement issued on April 7, 2026, the sector minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said he had upheld the recommendations of a specialised Tender Committee which identified E&P as the most suitable entity to extend the life of the mine.
The decision has sparked public debate, particularly amid reports that E&P is owned by the President’s brother.
Mr Simons cautioned against actions that could undermine investor confidence, stressing that “once you begin to introduce restrictions that are not grounded in law, you create uncertainty in the sector.”
He urged the government to ensure that all decisions in the extractive industry are guided by transparency, consistency and strict adherence to legal provisions.
Latest Stories
-
Damang takeover: There is not going to be any job loss; it is a lease change – Bobby Banson
20 minutes
-
Gold Fields didn’t stop mining at Damang mines; such claims are untrue – Bobby Banson
22 minutes
-
Engineers and Planners currently operate only in Ghana – Bright Simons
40 minutes
-
Lands Minister has no legal basis to restrict lease to Ghanaian firms – Bright Simons
45 minutes
-
Gov’t’s refusal to renew Gold Fields’ lease was simply untenable – Bright Simons
48 minutes
-
SOS Children’s Villages Ghana deepens partnership with Gender Ministry
1 hour
-
Gender Ministry celebrates Christina Koch, reaffirms commitment to empowering girls
1 hour
-
Live stream: Newsfile digs into E&P’s takeover of Damang Mines, OSP powers and Anti-LGBTQ Bill
1 hour
-
Moody’s maintains Ghana’s rating at Caa1, revises outlook to positive
2 hours
-
Zambia elevates tourism education to national priority as President Hichilema backs continental summit
3 hours
-
Activa promotes credit insurance to boost SME export growth
3 hours
-
ILTM Africa 2026 opens doors to inbound and outbound luxury travel in Cape Town
3 hours
-
“BP Soul Travel and Tours scored the highest marks” – Sports Minister Kofi Adams endorses agency for World Cup travel
3 hours
-
‘At the age of 12, I was teaching people and collecting money from them’ – Forty Under 40 Awards
4 hours
-
I broke my virginity at the age of 26 after university – Richard Abbey Jnr.
5 hours