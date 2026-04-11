Lands Minister has no legal basis to restrict lease to Ghanaian firms – Bright Simons

Honorary Vice President of IMANI Africa, Bright Simons, has stated that the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources cannot lawfully restrict mining leases exclusively to Ghanaian-owned companies.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, April 11, Mr Simons argued that such a move would be inconsistent with Ghana’s legal framework.

“By law, the Minister cannot restrict a mining lease to only Ghanaian companies. The law is very clear on how these processes should be conducted,” he said.

His comments follow government’s decision to approve the Damang Mining Lease for E&P after what officials described as a competitive bidding process.

The mine was previously operated by Gold Fields, whose lease renewal was declined. In a statement issued on April 7, 2026, the sector minister, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said he had upheld the recommendations of a specialised Tender Committee which identified E&P as the most suitable entity to extend the life of the mine.

The decision has sparked public debate, particularly amid reports that E&P is owned by the President’s brother.

Mr Simons cautioned against actions that could undermine investor confidence, stressing that “once you begin to introduce restrictions that are not grounded in law, you create uncertainty in the sector.”

He urged the government to ensure that all decisions in the extractive industry are guided by transparency, consistency and strict adherence to legal provisions.

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