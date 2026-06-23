Ghana UK High Commissioner receives St. Monicans delegation ahead of Centenary celebrations

Ghana's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sabah Zita Benson, has received a delegation from the Union of Old St. Monicans (UK) during a courtesy call at the Ghana High Commission in London.

The visit was aimed at formally inviting the High Commissioner to participate in the Union's upcoming Centenary Legacy Dinner and Dance as well as its Thanksgiving Service, which form part of activities marking 100 years of St. Monica's educational heritage.

During the engagement, members of the delegation briefed Mrs Benson on the Union's centenary celebrations and outlined a number of legacy projects focused on education and community development.

The delegation also reaffirmed its support for the High Commission's efforts to deepen engagement with the Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom and strengthen ties among Ghanaians living abroad.

Mrs Benson commended the Union of Old St. Monicans for its commitment to preserving the rich legacy and values of St. Monica's.

She also praised the association's contributions to national development and wished members success in their centenary activities and future initiatives.

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