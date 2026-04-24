Ghana High Commissioner urges calm among nationals in South Africa amid rising tensions

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quashie, has appealed to Ghanaians living in the country to remain calm and law-abiding following a widely circulated confrontation involving a Ghanaian national and local residents.

The call comes as diplomatic engagements intensify to manage the situation and prevent further escalation.

Mr Quashie met with the affected individual, identified as Emma, as part of ongoing efforts to provide consular support and ensure his safety.

“Emma came over today; we’ve had extensive discussions,” Mr Quashie said.

“I have also expressed the goodwill from the President and also the Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to him that we are here to serve him. We are here to ensure that we protect the interest of the Ghanaian people. Our concern is to make sure that he is okay.”

He noted that Ghana’s diplomatic mission is collaborating closely with authorities in both Accra and Pretoria to safeguard citizens while maintaining constructive engagement.

“We will work together with both governments to ensure that is done,” he added, stressing that efforts are underway to manage the sensitivity of the situation.

Despite growing concern triggered by viral footage, the High Commissioner cautioned against any form of retaliation or confrontation.

“The situation is dire—we understand,” he said. “Let’s continue to be law-abiding, let’s continue to respect the rules and regulations and the rules of engagement as migrant citizens in this country.”

He further urged restraint, reminding nationals of Ghana’s reputation abroad.

“As Ghanaians we are known as people who don’t foment trouble, so let’s not go that route yet,” he warned. “Let us continue to engage with them. I am sure that it is just a matter of time—everything will be fine.”

Emma, who was at the centre of the incident, confirmed he is safe but admitted the experience was distressing.

“I am okay. I was pained by what they did to me but by God’s grace no harm befell me. My mum should be calm. I am fine,” he said.

The development comes amid heightened diplomatic engagement between Ghana and South Africa following reports of tensions involving foreign nationals.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been working with South African authorities to verify incidents and maintain calm, with officials indicating that no Ghanaian fatalities have been recorded so far while monitoring continues.

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