“Do Africans Live on Trees?” — Dr Osei Adutwum recalls facing stereotypes while teaching in America

Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe and former Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has shared his experiences teaching in the United States, recounting how cultural stereotypes and difficult classroom environments shaped his journey as an educator abroad.

Speaking on The Career Trail Season 4 aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, Dr Adutwum said he spent nearly a decade teaching mathematics and later computer science in American high schools, describing the experience as both challenging and transformative.

“In the US, I was a high school mathematics teacher and later on a computer science teacher. America gave me my first job, so to speak. I taught for 10 years in a fascinating environment,” he said.

He explained that his early days in the classroom exposed him to misconceptions some students held about Africa.

“I remember one kid who walked into my class and said, ‘You are from Africa, right?’ And I said yes. Then he said, ‘That’s why you are so Black.’ And the guy is Blacker than me,” he recounted.

Dr Adutwum said some students also asked questions rooted in stereotypes about life on the African continent.

“Students would ask you things like, ‘Do you guys live on trees in Africa?’ One day, a student asked me that,” he stated.

He also recalled dealing with disruptive student behaviour in some schools where teachers frequently resigned because of disciplinary challenges.

“One day, the classroom was smelling like rotten eggs. I thought there was a sewage problem. I quickly called the office, and security came in,” he said.

According to him, he later discovered that students had intentionally released a foul-smelling substance in the classroom to disrupt lessons and force teachers to leave.

“I didn’t know there was something they sell in stores that smells very bad. They throw it on the floor, and it bursts open. The smell is unbearable. They do it so the teacher will send them out or leave,” he explained.

Dr Adutwum revealed that before securing a permanent teaching role, he worked as a substitute teacher for about two years, often in schools with severe behavioural challenges.

“I used to be a substitute teacher for about two years before I became a full-time teacher. Some of these schools had very difficult students. One school had had about 10 teachers who all left,” he disclosed.

He said he quickly realised the importance of establishing authority and consistency in the classroom.

“I told them I was going to be their teacher for the rest of the year, even though I had just arrived. If I hadn’t said that, they would have given me hell in the first few days,” he noted.

To better connect with students, Dr Adutwum said he deliberately immersed himself in youth culture and language.

“I decided I would go to the library, read children’s books, and learn their vocabulary so I could speak their language,” he explained.

He also used popular culture references to make lessons more engaging, including studying the life and influence of American rapper Snoop Dogg.

“I studied about Snoop Dogg, his life history and everything. So I created a story and told the kids I grew up with Snoop Dogg. They believed it,” he recalled with a laugh.

According to him, integrating relatable references into lessons helped students develop an interest in mathematics.

“I would use Snoop Dogg in math questions. If Snoop Dogg went to the store and got a 10% discount, how much did he pay? They loved it,” he said.

Dr Adutwum noted that his willingness to adapt eventually transformed the classroom atmosphere and earned the respect of students who initially struggled with discipline and learning.

“They brought me a note and wrote, ‘Thank you for putting up with us and staying with us for the rest of the year. We are grateful that you did not give up on us. We are grateful you stayed and helped us through. We feel like you saved us,” he shared.

He added that years later, former students still remembered him fondly.

“I remember when I visited the US recently, I walked into a store and one of the sales ladies approached me and said, ‘Hey Dr Yaw, I was talking about you last night with my grandma. We were remembering all the fun times we had with you when you were our teacher,’ he said.

Dr Adutwum stated that the experience taught him the importance of flexibility, cultural understanding and building meaningful connections with learners from different backgrounds. He added that what initially appeared to be a difficult assignment eventually became one of the most fulfilling periods of his career.

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