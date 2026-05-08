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Ghana’s governance transition system is one of the poorest globally — Dr Osei Adutwum

Source: Irene Adubea Aning  
  8 May 2026 2:31pm
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Former Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has criticised Ghana’s governance transition system, describing it as one of the weakest in the world.

According to him, frequent changes in political leadership often disrupt policy continuity and undermine reforms that are already producing results.

“Our transition system as a government is one of the poorest in the world,” he stated.

Dr Adutwum argued that effective governance depends on sustaining proven systems rather than abandoning them whenever there is a change in administration.

Reflecting on his tenure as Education Minister, he said reforms in the education sector were implemented through structured coordination across all levels of the system to promote accountability and improve outcomes.

He stressed that the lack of continuity in governance often results in the erosion of gains made in critical sectors such as education, where progress depends heavily on long-term planning and consistent implementation.

According to him, when key structures and interventions are discontinued, the system struggles to sustain improvement.

Dr Adutwum further emphasised that education reform should be treated as a continuous national agenda rather than being tied to political cycles.

He also called for greater accountability among political leaders, insisting that governance should prioritise efficiency and continuity over partisan considerations.

“What I want is that we hold politicians accountable and do not allow politics to justify inefficiency,” he indicated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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