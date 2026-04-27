‘I was the first to go to secondary school in my family’ – Dr Adutwum

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has shared a deeply personal account of his educational journey, describing how he became the first in his family to attend secondary school and the challenges that shaped his early years.
In a conversation on The Career Trail, aired on Joy Learning TV and JoyNews, the MP for Bosomtwe recalled how unfamiliar and intimidating the path to secondary school was as a village boy.
“As a village boy, I couldn’t even go to secondary school by myself. You’re afraid; you don’t know how the system works. So it was my father’s friend who took me to the accountant’s office, where we paid a deposit of GHS40. They gave me a prospectus—I had never seen one before because I was the first in my family to go to secondary school,” he said.
Even after gaining admission, financial challenges persisted, particularly with boarding.
“The day-school option became my best choice. I couldn’t pay boarding fees or afford the required items. I bought shorts, one shirt, and a pair of sandals, and went to Jachie Pramso Senior High School as a day student,” he recounted.
He studied General Arts with electives in Mathematics and French, noting that his options were limited due to the absence of a science laboratory.
“It wasn’t so much about having a choice—that was the only programme available. Everyone studied General Arts because there was no science lab,” he explained.
His situation later improved when he received support through a scholarship linked to the Ghana Cocoa Board, as his father was a cocoa farmer.
“Later, I got a scholarship from the Cocoa Board, which enabled me to move into the boarding house. At that time, my father was financially able to buy my trunk, chop box, and everything I needed,” he said.
After completing his O Level at Jachie Pramso Senior High School, he proceeded to Kumasi High School for his A Level studies, where he pursued Geography, Accounts, Business, and Management.
“So I completed O Level at Jachie Pramso. Then I went to Kumasi High School for A Level because it had a sixth form, which Jachie Pramso did not have,” he explained.
From Kumasi High School, Dr Adutwum later gained admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, marking the next stage of his academic journey from a rural upbringing to higher education.
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