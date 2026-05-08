Africans as foreigners in Africa: A Contradiction of Pan-Africanism and African unity

The recurring xenophobic attacks against African migrants in South Africa represent more than isolated acts of violence. They are a direct assault on the ideals of Pan-Africanism, continental solidarity, and the vision of an integrated Africa that generations of leaders and citizens have struggled to build.

For many Africans, the images emerging from South Africa in recent weeks of migrants being harassed, assaulted, threatened, and forced into hiding evoke painful questions about the future of African unity. The irony is impossible to ignore! South Africa, a country whose liberation from apartheid was sustained by the sacrifices, diplomacy, and solidarity of African nations, is now witnessing attacks against fellow Africans seeking safety, opportunity, and dignity.

Ghana’s recent diplomatic intervention at the African Union (AU) underscores the gravity of the moment. The Government of Ghana formally petitioned the AU to place xenophobic attacks in South Africa on the agenda of the upcoming AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting, describing the issue as one of “urgent continental interest.” Ghana argued that these attacks undermine African solidarity, violate the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and contradict the aspirations of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA).

Similarly, Nigeria’s Senate has demanded accountability following the attacks and reported deaths involving Nigerian nationals in South Africa. Nigerian lawmakers condemned what they described as intimidation, profiling, and psychological trauma inflicted on Nigerians and called for diplomatic engagement and justice for victims.

These reactions are not merely diplomatic gestures; they reflect growing continental frustration with a crisis that has persisted for years. Xenophobic violence in South Africa has become cyclical, often triggered by economic hardship, unemployment, political rhetoric, and frustrations over migration. Yet the consequences extend far beyond South Africa’s borders.

At stake is the credibility of Africa’s integration project. The African Union’s Agenda 2063 envisions “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa.” AfCFTA seeks to remove barriers to trade, mobility, and economic cooperation. Regional blocs such as ECOWAS and SADC promote the free movement of people and ideas. But integration cannot flourish where fear and hostility define the experience of African migrants.

Economic integration requires social trust. Continental unity requires mutual protection. Africans cannot champion free trade while tolerating violence against fellow Africans simply because they speak a different accent or carry a different passport.

The contradiction becomes even sharper when one remembers the role African countries played during apartheid. Nigeria funded liberation movements and imposed sanctions on the apartheid regime. Ghana, Zambia, Tanzania, and many others provided diplomatic, financial, and moral support to South Africa’s struggle for freedom. Across the continent, ordinary Africans saw South Africa’s liberation as a collective African mission. Today, many Africans feel betrayed by the persistence of anti-African violence within post-apartheid South Africa.

To be clear, xenophobia does not define all South Africans. Many South Africans have condemned the attacks and defended migrants. The South African government itself has pledged crackdowns against perpetrators and acknowledged that violence against migrants threatens constitutional democracy. Yet condemnation alone is no longer sufficient. A lot more is needed.

A Call for Action: The African Union must move beyond routine statements and establish a continental framework for addressing xenophobia, protecting migrants, and promoting accountability. African governments must strengthen diplomatic mechanisms for citizen protection abroad while also addressing the economic and governance failures that drive migration pressures across the continent.

Equally important is the need for political leadership that resists scapegoating migrants for structural economic problems. Unemployment, inequality, corruption, and poor governance cannot be solved by targeting vulnerable Africans. History repeatedly shows that xenophobia thrives where leadership fails to provide credible economic solutions.

Social media discussions across Africa reveal growing resentment and polarization, with some defending migrants while others argue that Africans should “fix their countries” instead of migrating. These debates reflect deeper frustrations about inequality, governance, and economic exclusion across the continent. But they also expose a dangerous erosion of Pan-African consciousness.

Africa’s future cannot be built on suspicion among Africans. If Africans begin to see each other as enemies rather than partners, the dream of continental unity risks becoming rhetorical symbolism rather than political reality. Xenophobia weakens Africa diplomatically, economically, and morally. It undermines AfCFTA, discourages investment, threatens regional cooperation, and damages the continent’s global image. The challenge before Africa today especially ahead of the May 25 Africa Day celebration is therefore larger than South Africa alone. It is a test of whether Pan-Africanism remains a living ideal or merely a historical memory. The answer will shape or reshape the future of African integration for generations to come.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.