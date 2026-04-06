Mahama’s push for visa-free Africa reflects Nkrumah’s Pan-African vision – Rashid Tanko-Computer

The Deputy Director of Elections and Information Technology for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Rashid Tanko-Computer, has said President John Dramani Mahama’s push for visa-free access across Africa is in line with the Pan-African ideals of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

He argued that the current administration’s approach to regional integration and free movement reflects a continuation of Nkrumah’s vision for a more united and economically integrated African continent.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Monday, April 6, Mr Tanko-Computer described President Mahama as an emerging global figure, crediting him with growing international influence.

“You will see that the ideas that Dr Kwame Nkrumah was trying to push, the current president is pushing those ideas. And that is why he's now become like a global icon. Look at what he achieved in the UN.

Unprecedented,” he said.

He further claimed that the president had demonstrated significant diplomatic influence on the global stage, pointing to a recent vote at the United Nations.

“For an African leader to go and marshal the Western world, 123 of them, to vote in favour of a motion that he pushed.

“That one alone tells you that he has the support of most of the African leaders here,” he added.

Mr Tanko-Computer also suggested that President Mahama was likely to assume a prominent role within continental leadership structures, including the African Union.

He also claimed that at the next African Union gathering, President Mahama is expected to assume the chairmanship, adding that West African leaders had broadly agreed to support his leadership. According to him, this development is evidence, in his view, that Ghana made the right electoral choice in 2024.

He also characterised the election outcome as the country’s most beneficial political choice, saying early indications point to positive gains under the current administration. He added that the president is in discussions with regional counterparts to advance the opening of African borders, emphasising that the initiative is being pursued without direct government funding.

According to him, the goal is to create a more open environment that will encourage business growth and strengthen economic activity.



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