There is ‘zero chance’ Mahama will appoint a politically neutral EC deputy chairperson — Kofi Bentil

Audio By Carbonatix
Lawyer and Senior Vice-President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has expressed doubts about the neutrality of whoever is appointed to replace former Electoral Commission (EC) Deputy Chairperson Bossman Asare.
Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile programme on Saturday, 20th June, Mr Bentil argued that the current system of appointing Electoral Commission leaders makes it virtually impossible for a truly neutral individual to emerge.
According to him, there is "zero chance" that the next appointee will be politically neutral, claiming that the replacement is likely to be affiliated with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).
"There is zero chance that they are going to appoint somebody who doesn't have NDC sympathy," he said.
Mr Bentil maintained that while the appointment process is provided for by law, it creates room for political influence and undermines public confidence in the independence of the Commission.
He argued that politicians often find ways to advance their interests through existing structures, making it difficult to guarantee impartiality in key democratic institutions.
" We have a structure which is really problematic as it stands. This is what the law says, but the politicians will play it," he noted.
The IMANI Africa Vice-President reiterated his call for reforms to the appointment process, insisting that Electoral Commission leaders should be vetted and approved by Parliament to strengthen the Commission's independence and credibility.
Latest Stories
-
Calls grow for NHIS to cover prescription glasses after over 500 miss free eye care in Bono Region
2 minutes
-
Death toll from Nkwanta South Odomi attack rises to four as curfew takes effect
4 minutes
-
Impakers Creative Hub earns Trade Minister’s praise at Ghana–Italy Circular Economy Dialogue
11 minutes
-
Coderina EdTech donates STEM materials to support ICT, coding education in Ghana
16 minutes
-
Iran recloses Strait of Hormuz, citing Israeli strikes on Lebanon
17 minutes
-
Hackman Owusu-Agyeman backs St Augustine’s teachers’ housing project by APSU 2002 to mark 97th anniversry
32 minutes
-
GIPC CEO courts Canadian investors in Toronto
37 minutes
-
Harry and Meghan offered royal accommodation during UK visit
39 minutes
-
Ntim Fordjour demands answers over Australia drug seizure linked to Ghana
40 minutes
-
West Hills Mall to celebrate fatherhood with ‘Dad’s Day Out’ campaign
46 minutes
-
FIFA Ranking: Black Stars move eight places up after World Cup win over Panama
48 minutes
-
Google unveils biggest-ever Street View expansion in Ghana with sharper imagery and wider coverage
1 hour
-
There is ‘zero chance’ Mahama will appoint a politically neutral EC deputy chairperson — Kofi Bentil
1 hour
-
Sophia Akufo proved political appointees can remain impartial – Kofi Bentil
1 hour
-
APSU 2002 launches GH¢5.4m teachers’ apartment project ahead of St Augustine’s 97th anniversary
2 hours