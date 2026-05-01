They Left for Work, Not for Death: Honouring fallen workers across Canada, Ghana, and the world

Every morning, millions lace up their boots, board buses, and clock in with a simple expectation: “to return home.” Yet for far too many, that ordinary journey becomes a final farewell.

LET US MOURN OUR WORKERS

April 28 stands as a solemn day in Canada, a national pause to remember workers who lost their lives in the line of duty. Known as the Workers’ Day of Mourning, it is not just a date on the calendar; it is a painful reminder that behind every statistic is a name, a dream, and a family left behind.

One such name is Eddie Kan. On April 22, 2018, he reported for work as a chef at the Copacabana restaurant in Toronto. Like countless workers, he likely stepped out briefly, perhaps for fresh air or a short break. But fate intervened with brutal force. At the busy intersection of Yonge and Finch, a van attack claimed his life alongside nine other innocent pedestrians. They were workers, students, visitors, ordinary people caught in an extraordinary tragedy.

That incident shook Canada, but it was not an isolated story. Across provinces and industries, workers continue to face risks that sometimes turn fatal. In 2009, four construction workers lost their lives when scaffolding collapsed during a building rehabilitation project on Kipling and Finch. In 2007, a van transporting farm workers overturned in Abbotsford, British Columbia, killing three and injuring many others. These were not careless individuals; they were breadwinners, striving to build better lives.

Beyond these tragedies are quieter, less-publicised losses that cut just as deeply. In Hamilton, an immigrant Ghanaian worker set out for work one ordinary day, only for their journey to end in death. In Winnipeg, another hardworking Ghanaian lost his life while on the job. Their names may not dominate headlines, but their sacrifice echoes loudly within their communities. They represent the invisible backbone of economies of immigrants who carry hope across borders, only to meet unthinkable ends.

Their stories mirror countless others around the world.

Consider the young Ghanaian international student, ambitious, determined, and full of promise. He reported to a construction site on what should have been a routine workday. Instead, a heated argument with a colleague escalated into violence, costing him his life. A preventable conflict turned fatal, extinguishing a future that had barely begun.

Or the industrious worker in Toronto, who clocked in on February 13 last year, unaware it would be his last day. An industrial accident claimed him instantly. No warning. No second chance. Just silence where there should have been life.

From Canada to Ghana, from construction sites to highways, from kitchens to factories, the pattern is disturbingly consistent. Workers leave home with a purpose but never return. The grief that follows is universal: children waiting for parents who will never walk through the door again, spouses left to carry unbearable loss, and communities struggling to make sense of avoidable tragedies.

Even beyond workplaces, the risks persist. Transportation remains a leading cause of death in both Canada and Ghana. The simple act of commuting has become increasingly dangerous, worsened by modern distractions. Mobile phones, while essential,l have emerged as silent threats. A moment of inattention while driving, crossing the street, or even stepping off a bus can lead to irreversible consequences.

I recall witnessing a commuter on a Toronto transit bus who, distracted by his phone and headphones, missed his step while alighting. He fell violently, striking his head against a bus shelter post. In another incident, a passenger failed to hear a request to move aside due to headphones, leading to a confrontation that nearly escalated further. These moments may seem minor, but they reveal how easily distraction can spiral into disaster.

As Canada marked April 28 in mourning, Ghana simultaneously prepares to celebrate May 1, Labour Day, a tribute to hardworking citizens. These two observances, though different in tone, are deeply connected. One honours sacrifice; the other celebrates resilience. Together, they remind us of a shared truth: work sustains life, but it must never cost life.

Governments, employers, and workers all share responsibility. Safer workplaces are not luxuries; they are rights. Policies must move beyond paper promises to real enforcement. Employers must prioritise safety over profit. Workers must remain vigilant, disciplined, and mindful of their surroundings.

In Ghana, the echoes of tragedies like the Accra gas explosion still linger, a painful testament to systemic lapses. In Canada, despite advanced regulations, gaps remain. The deaths in Hamilton and Winnipeg are stark reminders that even developed systems are not immune to failure.

This is not merely about mourning; it is about action.

Let April 28 not end in silence. Let May 1 not pass in mere celebration. Let both days ignite a renewed commitment to protecting those who build our nation with their sweat and sacrifice.

Because behind every fallen worker is an unfinished story.

Because every worker deserves to return home.

And because remembrance without change is not enough.

We will remember them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.