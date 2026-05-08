TOR turns to West African crude as revamp efforts deepen

Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is increasingly turning to crude oil from West Africa as part of efforts to restore stable operations and support a long-term recovery plan, its managing director has said.

Speaking to journalists from the Africa Extractives Media Fellowship in Accra, Edmond Kombat said discussions were ongoing on how Ghana’s crude oil allocation could be structured to guarantee the refinery a more consistent supply of feedstock.

He said the move formed part of wider efforts to reposition the refinery after years of financial and operational difficulties.

TOR has faced recurring challenges over the years, including shutdowns caused by crude shortages, ageing infrastructure and mounting debt. The refinery has periodically reduced output, raising concerns about its long-term viability and its role in Ghana’s downstream petroleum industry.

Despite several rehabilitation attempts, the refinery has struggled to maintain steady production and profitability.

Mr Kombat said current difficulties had also been worsened by external market pressures. He pointed to disruptions in global crude supply linked to tensions involving Iran and the United States, which he said had contributed to volatility in international oil markets.

He added that rising freight and shipping costs had increased the expense of importing crude oil, making refinery operations more costly and unpredictable.

In response, TOR is prioritising crude supplies from West Africa, which Mr Kombat described as a more reliable and cost-effective option.

He said the strategy was intended to strengthen supply security and reduce the refinery’s exposure to global shipping disruptions and geopolitical risks.

Despite the challenges, Mr Kombat said management remained committed to a turnaround agenda focused on restoring operational stability, improving efficiency and rebuilding confidence in the refinery’s long-term sustainability.

He acknowledged that the recovery process would be difficult, but said practical steps were being taken to secure TOR’s future within Ghana’s energy sector.

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