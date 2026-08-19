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At least nine killed in hotel fire in India’s Kolkata

Source: Reuters  
  19 August 2026 3:34am
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At least nine people were killed, including a child, in a fire at a ​hotel in India's eastern city of Kolkata ‌on Wednesday, local police said.

The fire broke out at around 2:50 a.m. local time on the ​second floor of the hotel building and ​was brought under control within an hour, ⁠a senior police officer told Reuters.

Around ​30 people were evacuated safely in the incident, ​which may have been triggered by an electrical short circuit, the officer said.

The exact cause of the blaze ​is yet to be ascertained, he added.

Local ​media reported injuries, with at least six wounded undergoing hospital ‌treatment.

News ⁠agency ANI, in which Reuters has a minority stake, reported, citing the fire department, that among the dead were Bangladeshi citizens ​who were in ​Kolkata to ⁠seek medical treatment.

NDTV reported that all nine dead were Bangladeshis.

The senior police ​official Reuters spoke to, however, said ​the ⁠nationalities of those killed were yet to be ascertained.

The hotel is located in a congested ⁠area ​in central Kolkata and ​is known for budget accommodations and restaurants.

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