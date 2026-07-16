Ghana Bar Association’s Accra Branch supports Community Service Bill, extends legal aid to prisoners

The Accra Regional Branch of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has endorsed the recently passed Community Service Bill, describing it as a significant reform towards building a more rehabilitative and humane criminal justice system.

The Association announced its support for the legislation during the launch of this year’s Law Week celebrations in Accra, held under the theme: “Justice Delayed is Justice Denied.”

As part of the activities, volunteer lawyers from the Accra Bar will visit the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to provide free legal services to inmates who cannot afford legal representation.

President of the Accra Regional Bar Association, Isabel Boateng, said the initiative is aimed at identifying inmates whose cases may have experienced delays and ensuring they receive the legal support required to pursue fair hearings.

She said the outreach forms part of the Association’s broader commitment to improving access to justice, particularly for vulnerable persons who face challenges securing legal representation.

The Association also welcomed the passage of the Community Service Bill, which provides alternatives to imprisonment for selected minor offences through non-custodial sentences.

Under the new law, eligible offenders may be required to perform community service rather than serve prison terms.

Vice President of the Accra Regional Bar Association, Andrews Obeng, said the legislation reflects a reform the Bar has advocated for over the years.

He explained that the law moves Ghana’s criminal justice system beyond punishment by introducing measures focused on rehabilitation and reintegration.

According to the Association, combining alternatives to imprisonment with improved access to legal assistance will help create a justice system that is more efficient, fair and responsive to the needs of society.

The Law Week celebrations will feature a series of activities aimed at promoting public awareness of legal rights and highlighting the role of lawyers in strengthening justice delivery in Ghana.

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