Ghana Boxing Authority to organise elections on June 4

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) is set to hold elections to elect new executives on Thursday, June 4.

GBA is currently led by an Interim Management Committee, who have announced the opening of nominations for presidential and board member elections.

The nominations will be opened from Thursday, May 14, with interested parties expected to vie for the positions available.

The IMC also announced that the final date for the submission of forms is Tuesday, May 19, before the Extraordinary Congress takes place to elect new leaders.

All the details were outlined in a presser released by the association on Monday, May 11.

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