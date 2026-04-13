Crime

Pastor arrested over alleged attempt to bury five-month-old baby alive at Abofrem

Source: adomonline.com  
  13 April 2026 9:26am
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A pastor has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to bury a five-month-old baby alive at Abofrem in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Richmond Akwasi Frimpong, Head Pastor of Anointed Grace Prayer Ministry at Kuffour Camp, was apprehended following the incident, which has shocked residents of the community.

According to eyewitness accounts, the pastor and an accomplice were spotted at a refuse dump around 11 p.m. under suspicious circumstances with the baby.

An eyewitness, Winfred Agbah, said he intervened after noticing unusual activity and discovered that the child was still alive and appeared to be on the verge of being buried.

He raised an alarm, and swift intervention helped prevent what could have turned into a fatal incident.

Meanwhile, the Chief Linguist of Abofrem, Nana Yaw Badu, confirmed that the suspect had earlier informed him that the child was dead, which led to burial arrangements being discussed

He, however, said he was unaware that the baby was still alive at the time.

The baby girl is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

The Ghana Police Service has since arrested the suspect and his accomplice, who are assisting with ongoing investigations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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