Ghana-eligible Owusu-Oduro ranked among world’s top young goalkeepers ahead of 2026 World Cup

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Ghana-eligible goalkeeper Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro has been ranked among the best young shot-stoppers in world football, intensifying conversations around his international future ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The AZ Alkmaar number one has been placed fourth globally in the latest young goalkeeper rankings released by the CIES Football Observatory on April 29, 2026.
Only Belgium’s Mike Penders, currently on loan from Chelsea to Strasbourg, Bayern Munich’s Jonas Urbig, and RC Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser were ranked above the 21-year-old, who turns 22 in July.
Owusu-Oduro, who is of Ghanaian descent but born in the Netherlands, remains eligible to represent the Black Stars, with Ghana set to compete in Group L at the 2026 World Cup alongside England, Panama, and Croatia.
Rome Jayden-Oduro (€19m) is the highest-ranked young goalkeeper outside Europe’s top five leagues.— Joseph Ayinga-Walter (@AyingaWalter) April 29, 2026
He trails only Mike Penders (€47m), Jonas Urbig (€41m) and Robin Risser (€35m) in the overall rankings (CIES).
The goalkeeper has a strong chance of earning a call-up… pic.twitter.com/azuPBT4KpH
His rise has been backed by impressive performances this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions, including the UEFA Europa Conference League. He has conceded 46 goals and recorded 13 clean sheets, playing a key role in AZ Alkmaar’s strong campaign.
The Dutch side currently sit sixth in the Eredivisie and are on course to secure European football next season, with Owusu-Oduro emerging as one of their standout performers.
With his stock continuing to rise, attention will now turn to whether the highly-rated goalkeeper will commit his international future to Ghana as the countdown to the World Cup gathers pace.
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