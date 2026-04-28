AIPS Awards 2025: JoySports’ Joseph Ayinga-Walter earns continental recognition in two categories

JoySports journalist Joseph Ayinga-Walter has secured 2nd and 6th positions in the continental rankings of the AIPS Awards 2025 for the Video Short Feature and Young Reporters Broadcasting categories, respectively.

The awards ceremony was held in Lausanne, Switzerland, recognising outstanding sports journalism from across the globe.

Second year running, I’m honoured to place 2nd and 6th in the Video Short Feature and Young Reporters Broadcasting categories at the @AipsAwards.



Grateful for the continued support and guidance from my bosses and the entire #JoySports team. pic.twitter.com/KB1QffKvbq — Joseph Ayinga-Walter (@AyingaWalter) April 26, 2026

Ayinga-Walter’s short feature, “Blind but Unstoppable: Emmanuel Dela Mensah’s Goalball Dream,” received international acclaim for its depth, storytelling and social impact.

The piece tells the inspiring story of Emmanuel Dela Mensah, a visually impaired athlete at the University of Ghana who lost his sight at an early age due to Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Despite the challenges, Dela has found purpose and joy in goalball—a sport he now describes as his “first love.” However, he highlights the lack of development and support for visually impaired athletes in Ghana, calling for greater attention to the sport.

Since the feature aired, Dela Mensah has received some support, although challenges persist, underscoring the broader issue of limited investment in para-sports.

Ayinga-Walter has consistently used storytelling as a tool for social change. In a previous feature, “From Riches to Rags: The Story of Eric Agyemang, Former League Star,” he chronicled the struggles of the former Berekum Chelsea midfielder, who was battling alcoholism and living in an uncompleted building.

Following the publication, Agyemang received widespread support, reconnected with former teammates, and has since secured stable employment at Sapholda Ventures.

In another compelling piece, “One Leg, Many Dreams: The Story of Abubakar Aziz,” Ayinga-Walter spotlighted the resilience of an amputee coach in Ashaiman who continues to train and mentor young footballers despite mobility challenges. The feature drew attention to Aziz’s work and led to some support, although he continues to seek assistance to sustain his efforts and support his family.

Joseph Ayinga-Walter with Abubakar Aziz

This year’s recognition marks Ayinga-Walter’s second consecutive appearance in the AIPS Awards rankings. In 2024, he finished in the top five globally in the Young Reporters Broadcasting category and placed third in Africa.

His latest achievement places him among the most promising young sports journalists in the world, having stood out among over 1,900 entries submitted globally.

The final rankings were determined through a rigorous three-stage judging process conducted by the AIPS Executive Committee.

Remarkable accomplishment from two young members of the @JoySportsGH team. Congratulations to @FactualMubarak and @AyingaWalter for ranking among the continent’s best story tellers on television. Up and forward pic.twitter.com/a4zglUevbc — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) April 26, 2026

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.