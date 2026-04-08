Teen defender Eric Mensah undergoes trial at Malaga CF after standout ROC Cup display

Promising Ghanaian defender Eric Mensah is currently on trial with Spanish side Malaga CF as he looks to take the next step in his budding career.

The 18-year-old right-back cum winger, who rose through the ranks at MSK Zilina Africa in Ghana’s lower-tier league, has been handed the opportunity to impress the Spanish outfit in hopes of earning a contract.

Eric Mensah training with Malaga CF

Mensah’s move follows an eye-catching performance at the ROC Cup tournament staged at the University of Ghana Stadium in February 2026, where he drew interest from scouts with his composure and defensive awareness.

He was also part of a Shooting Stars FC squad that embarked on a European tour, featuring training camps and friendly matches across Germany, Austria, Norway and Spain.

The initiative was designed to expose players and technical staff to international football environments while showcasing Ghana’s emerging talent to European clubs.

Mensah’s latest opportunity has been facilitated by ARG Football Agency, a firm known for identifying and promoting young African talents into European football.

He joins a growing pool of Ghanaian prospects linked with the agency, including Issah Mohammed, who recently secured a move to Slovakian side MSK Zilina, and Kenneth Yeboah, who plies his trade with Austrian club First Vienna FC II.

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