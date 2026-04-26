Thomas Asante on target as Coventry lift Championship trophy after beating Wrexham

Audio By Carbonatix
Coventry City celebrated their title-winning campaign in style with a victory that dented Wrexham's Championship play-off hopes.
Brandon Thomas-Asante's opener - his 13th league goal of the season - enhanced the party atmosphere at Coventry Building Society Arena (CBS Arena).
Ollie Rathbone's thumping strike just six minutes later brought the visitors level as Wrexham looked on course to gain a crucial point in their quest to earn a top-six spot.
But Victor Torp's sublime free-kick 10 minutes from time combined with Ephron Mason-Clark's strike in added time earned Frank Lampard's side victory.
Despite defeat, Wrexham remain sixth, above seventh-placed Hull City on goal difference and a point clear of eighth-placed Derby County with one regular season match left to play.
The victory extended Coventry's unbeaten run to seven matches and moved Lampard's side to 92 points for the campaign.
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