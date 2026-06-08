Toronto Investment Forum to spotlight Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy push

Julius Debrah

Ghana and Canada are set to strengthen economic ties as investors, business leaders, policymakers and development partners gather in Toronto for the 2026 Ghana-Canada Investment Forum on June 15.

The event will be held at the Westin Harbour Castle Conference Centre in Toronto, Ontario, and is expected to showcase investment opportunities in Ghana while promoting partnerships that support the country’s economic transformation agenda.

The forum is being organised by Stratcomm Africa in partnership with Toronto-based business events agency Kwakaf International.

A major focus of the forum will be Ghana’s 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme (24H+), which seeks to drive industrialisation, expand exports, enhance trade competitiveness, create jobs and boost productivity.

Participants will gain insights into the policy framework and opportunities available to Canadian businesses and investors seeking to partner with Ghanaian enterprises and institutions.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat and the Ghana Tourism Authority and forms part of broader efforts to support the government’s Reset Agenda while deepening economic cooperation between Ghana and Canada.

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, will chair the event. Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Gyakye Quayson is expected to deliver the keynote address.

One of the highlights of the forum will be a Deal Room Session facilitated by ThirdWay Capital, a Canadian impact-focused investment firm that supports growth-ready small and medium-sized enterprises across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The session is expected to connect investors, business executives and senior delegates from both countries, with the aim of showcasing Ghana’s investment potential, strengthening bilateral business relationships and fostering strategic partnerships that promote sustainable economic growth.

Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), the lead sponsor of the event, says its support reflects its commitment to promoting entrepreneurship, investment and long-term economic development in Ghana.

Organisers say the forum’s timing is significant, as it coincides with the FIFA World Cup, creating an opportunity to attract a diverse international audience and position Ghana as a destination for investment and business partnerships.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A. N. Cobbah, expressed optimism about the prospects for stronger economic collaboration between the two countries.

“There are tremendous opportunities to build on the historic ties between Ghana and Canada. We are excited to be joining forces with Kwakaf International and the various national agencies for this event,” she said.

“Occurring on the sidelines of the first World Cup match of the Black Stars, we look forward to multiple successes of Team Ghana in Canada this month,” she added.

The forum is expected to bring together key stakeholders from both countries to explore new investment frontiers and unlock opportunities for trade, innovation and economic growth.

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