Audio By Carbonatix
Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has retired from playing at the age of 41.
The former Spain international won two FA Cups with the Gunners - scoring a free-kick against Hull City in 2014 - and won the Euros twice with his national side.
His career was almost ended in 2016 after he contracted gangrene following an operation.
But incredibly he recovered after 11 operations to play on, and ended his career with three years at boyhood club Oviedo.
"Now that everything is ending, when the boots are being hung up, and the noise is turning into silence, everything fits together, because the ending wasn't just anywhere - I was at home," said Cazorla in a video on X., external
The club said they would like him to stay in any role or capacity that he chooses and "that makes him happy".
"Cazorla decided to come back earning the minimum salary allowed by the league and donated all his image rights to the club," said Oviedo in a statement, external.
"In return, he only asked that 10 per cent of the sales of his jersey be entirely dedicated to Real Oviedo's youth academy, to contribute to the growth of future generations."
Latest Stories
-
UEFA will not use red cards for players who cover mouth
19 seconds
-
‘You cried for DDEP victims; where are your tears for flood victims?’ – Akosua Manu to Nana Yaa Jantuah
3 minutes
-
Akosua Manu says government’s first duty is to protect lives amid flood disaster, not ‘settings’
8 minutes
-
Former Arsenal midfielder Cazorla retires at 41
11 minutes
-
The World Cup’s free agents looking for their next move
26 minutes
-
‘We want to win World Cup for him’ – Portugal carry Diogo Jota’s memory
30 minutes
-
Spain beat Austria for first World Cup knockout win since 2010
35 minutes
-
World Cup boom falters as US hospitality jobs fall in June
39 minutes
-
GH¢34.5bn paid out in cocoa purchases as COCOBOD injects more cash
46 minutes
-
COCOBOD releases GH¢2.6m to LBCs to settle cocoa farmers
49 minutes
-
‘I spent $6,000 on a World Cup trip but was left stranded at the gate’
57 minutes
-
Google must pay €4.1bn fine for using Android to ‘block’ rivals
1 hour
-
Singapore seizes $42m mansion over Nvidia chip smuggling
1 hour
-
Ex-G4S guard jailed in UK over £117,200 bank fraud after four-year stay in Ghana
2 hours
-
‘Stop the propaganda and release GARID funds to save lives’ – Oppong Nkrumah to gov’t
2 hours