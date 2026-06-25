Hincapie completes permanent £34.5m Arsenal move

Audio By Carbonatix
Defender Piero Hincapie has made his loan move from Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal permanent.
The Gunners have paid a fee of around £34.5m (40m euros) for the Ecuador international who initially joined on loan last summer.
The 24-year-old, who made 39 appearances in all competitions for Mikel Arteta's side as they won the Premier League, has signed a contract until 2031.
Leverkusen said:,"The conditions for the purchase option were met and defender Hincapie will therefore continue his career with the London club in the Premier League in the coming years."
Hincapie is at the World Cup with Ecuador.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
World Cup: Australia and Paraguay play out draw which suits both
38 minutes
-
World Cup: Co-hosts USA lose to last kick of game against Turkey
50 minutes
-
Women alleging rape and sexual assault in France call to abolish statute of limitations
1 hour
-
TikTok influencer charged with Dubai murder
2 hours
-
Could a Madison Square Garden wedding be the love story of Taylor Swift’s wildest dreams?
2 hours
-
A Chinese box office hit sparks a debate about identity in Singapore
2 hours
-
King Charles reveals he paid £12.9m in tax for 2024-25
2 hours
-
World Cup: Japan and Sweden progress with draw – but tough ties awaits
2 hours
-
Brobbey scores again as Netherlands set up Morocco tie in last 32
2 hours
-
How brands banned from the World Cup became the story
5 hours
-
Oil price falls back to pre-Iran war levels
5 hours
-
Ferrari marketing boss quits just weeks after EV launch backlash
5 hours
-
Warning over power bank fire risk on flights as summer holidays begin
6 hours
-
Kenya police disperse group marking deadly 2024 protests
6 hours
-
Apple hikes some prices by nearly 20% while Xbox raises console cost
6 hours