Ten dead after migrant boat capsizes near Malta, Italian coastguard says

At least 10 people have died after a boat thought to be carrying migrants capsized near Malta, the Italian coast guard has said.

The vessel, which had set off from the Libyan coast, had about 60 people on board at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

In a statement, the coast guard said Malta had requested help in the search and rescue operation "following the capsizing of a vessel reported with migrants aboard and people in the water".

An Italian patrol boat had recovered ten bodies, it said, adding a search in the area was continuing on Sunday afternoon.

A fishing vessel in the area was able to recover approximately 48 people alive, the statement added.

According to the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM), at least 827 people have died so far this year attempting the deadly Central Mediterranean crossing.

The crossing route is overseas from North Africa to Italy and Malta. More than 1,330 people died on this route last year, the IOM said.

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