Gender Ministry mourns victims of Volta Lake boat tragedy, deploys support for affected families

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic boat accident on the Volta Lake, which has reportedly claimed several lives, including women and children, while others remain unaccounted for.

The incident has triggered widespread concern, with authorities working to establish the full extent of the casualties and provide assistance to affected communities.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, on behalf of the Ministry, extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

She described the development as deeply distressing and assured victims’ relatives of the Ministry’s support during this difficult period.

In response to the tragedy, the Minister has directed the Department of Social Welfare to collaborate with relevant district authorities to engage affected families without delay.

The intervention is expected to focus on providing psychosocial support while also assessing the immediate needs of survivors and bereaved households.

The Ministry emphasized the importance of enforcing safety measures in water transportation.

It called for stricter adherence to established safety protocols to help prevent similar incidents, particularly on major inland water bodies such as the Volta Lake.

MoGCSP reaffirmed its commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and ensuring that affected families receive the necessary care and support. It emphasised that it stands in solidarity with all those impacted by the tragedy and pledged that no one would be left behind in the recovery efforts.

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