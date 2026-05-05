Gender Ministry rallies support for Ghana’s bid to UNCRPD Expert Committee seat

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting Ghana’s bid for election onto the Expert Committee of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).
The assurance was given when Ghana’s nominee to the UNCRPD Expert Committee, Mawunyo Kuma Yakor-Dagbah, paid a courtesy call on the sector Minister, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, alongside officials from the disability community and other key stakeholders.
The meeting brought together representatives from the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, the National Council on Persons with Disabilities, and other relevant institutions to deliberate on campaign strategy and coordination ahead of the international election process.
Ms Yakor-Dagbah expressed appreciation to the Ministry for its support, noting that the engagement was aimed at strengthening collaboration, aligning strategies and enhancing Ghana’s visibility ahead of the contest.
She stressed the importance of unity among stakeholders to ensure a strong and successful campaign at the international level.
On her part, Dr Lartey congratulated the nominee and assured her of the government’s full backing through diplomatic and institutional channels to advance Ghana’s candidature.
She emphasised that securing a seat on the UNCRPD Expert Committee would strengthen Ghana’s voice in global disability rights governance and reinforce national efforts towards inclusion and social protection.
Discussions also focused on campaign coordination, stakeholder engagement and strategies to build broader international support for Ghana’s bid ahead of the upcoming election.
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