Gender Ministry monitors North Legon child abuse case, says victim is responding to treatment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has followed up on the alleged child abuse case at North Legon in Accra, where a young boy was reportedly tied to a motorbike and dragged along a tarred road by his father.
The Ministry said the intervention was undertaken on the directive of the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, as part of efforts to safeguard the welfare and protection of children.
Officials from the Ministry visited the boy at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), where medical personnel confirmed that he was responding positively to treatment. However, doctors indicated that the child was still experiencing severe pain and remained traumatised by the incident.
“Medical personnel confirmed that he is responding positively to treatment.
However, they indicated that he continues to experience significant pain and remains deeply traumatised by the incident,” the Ministry said in a statement issued by its Public Affairs Unit.
The Ministry’s team also visited the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service at Madina, where officers handling the case briefed them on ongoing investigations.
Officials were further granted access to the suspect ahead of his court appearance.
According to the Ministry, preliminary assessments suggest that the family may require additional psychosocial and social welfare support interventions.
“The Ministry will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders, including the Ghana Police Service, health authorities, social welfare officers and child protection partners, to ensure that the boy receives the necessary care, protection and psychosocial support,” the statement said.
It added that appropriate social welfare interventions would also be considered to support the broader family situation.
The Ministry strongly condemned all forms of violence and abuse against children and urged parents, guardians and caregivers to adopt “positive, responsible and non-violent approaches” when disciplining children, particularly during moments of frustration.
It also commended the Ghana Police Service, health professionals and members of the public for their swift intervention, which contributed to the rescue and treatment of the boy.
Investigations and legal proceedings into the matter are ongoing.
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