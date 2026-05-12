GPGD Network seeks stronger partnership with Gender Ministry on education and social development

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The Graduates and Professionals of the Ga-Dangme Network (GPGD) have held discussions with the Ministry for Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) to explore collaboration on education, women empowerment, youth development and broader community transformation initiatives.
The engagement was led by the President of the Network, Emmanuel Obodai, who explained that the organisation, established in 2023 and registered in 2024, now has over 600 members drawn from diverse backgrounds, including graduates, professionals, traditional leaders, Members of Parliament, queen mothers and other distinguished individuals within the Ga-Dangme community.
Mr. Obodai highlighted the Network’s involvement in education-focused interventions, particularly its partnership with Plan Ghana under the Ghana Education Outcomes Project (GEOP), which works to identify and reintegrate out-of-school children into formal education systems.
He noted that although the initial target was 1,000 children, the initiative identified and validated over 2,500 children between the ages of 8 and 16, all of whom are currently undergoing structured learning programmes ahead of reintegration into mainstream schooling.
He further expressed concern about the extent of school dropouts uncovered during field work in some communities, stressing the need for stronger institutional collaboration to safeguard the welfare and future prospects of vulnerable children.
Mr. Obodai also reaffirmed the Network’s readiness to deepen cooperation with the Ministry to advance child protection, social development and women empowerment initiatives across the country.
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, commended the Network for its contribution to education and community development and assured that the Ministry remains open to partnerships with organisations whose work aligns with its mandate of promoting the welfare of women, children and vulnerable groups.
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