Gender Ministry supports Harriet Amuzu in ongoing abuse case

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has taken further steps to support Harriet Amuzu, a survivor of domestic abuse, as part of its continued commitment to protecting and empowering vulnerable individuals.

The Ministry intervened swiftly following reports of the abuse last year, leading to her rescue and the initiation of legal processes.

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, also personally engaged Ms. Amuzu during the period, reaffirming government’s commitment to her safety, recovery and pursuit of justice.

The case is currently before the court, reflecting ongoing efforts to ensure accountability and uphold the rights of survivors of gender-based violence.

Beyond the immediate intervention, the Ministry has continued to provide comprehensive support to aid her recovery and reintegration.

This includes psychosocial care, guidance and targeted livelihood support aimed at helping her regain independence and rebuild her life.

Speaking on the Ministry’s intervention, the Minister emphasized the importance of sustained support for survivors.

“Our responsibility does not end at rescue. We are committed to walking with survivors through their recovery journey, ensuring they are safe, supported and empowered to rebuild their lives,” she stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.