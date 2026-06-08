Football

Karaga MP to send top 3 players for trials abroad

  8 June 2026 10:09am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Karaga Constituency, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has announced that the best player, best goalkeeper and top scorer from the Tuma Lana Community Games tournament will be sent to Dubai or Qatar for trials.

“Best player, best goalkeeper and top scorer will be sent to Dubai or Qatar to help develop their football careers,” he disclosed.

Dr. Adam said the TumaLana Community Games are not just about football but about discovering and nurturing talent across the constituency.

“We have football talents in the constituency, as we saw today, and we will discover more in the coming days. They need a comfortable pitch to play on, and that is why we built this astroturf,” he noted.

He pledged his continued support for football development in Karaga.

“Whatever I can do to ensure that footballers from this constituency are developed, I will do. We have built about three of these astroturfs and construction of another one is ongoing. I want to ensure that next year our community games can be played simultaneously across the constituency,” he stated.

Dr. Adam added that Karaga has one of the largest numbers of astroturf pitches in the country.

“Apart from Accra, no constituency in Ghana has more than two astroturfs — except Karaga,” he revealed.

He urged the players to give their best and to use the tournament as an opportunity to support themselves and their families.

“When they go outside the country they will also develop themselves and be able to support their families,” he said.

He also appealed to constituents to maintain peace and unity to attract further development to the area.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group