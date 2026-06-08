Karaga MP to send top 3 players for trials abroad

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister and Member of Parliament(MP) for Karaga Constituency, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has announced that the best player, best goalkeeper and top scorer from the Tuma Lana Community Games tournament will be sent to Dubai or Qatar for trials.
“Best player, best goalkeeper and top scorer will be sent to Dubai or Qatar to help develop their football careers,” he disclosed.
Dr. Adam said the TumaLana Community Games are not just about football but about discovering and nurturing talent across the constituency.
“We have football talents in the constituency, as we saw today, and we will discover more in the coming days. They need a comfortable pitch to play on, and that is why we built this astroturf,” he noted.
He pledged his continued support for football development in Karaga.
“Whatever I can do to ensure that footballers from this constituency are developed, I will do. We have built about three of these astroturfs and construction of another one is ongoing. I want to ensure that next year our community games can be played simultaneously across the constituency,” he stated.
Dr. Adam added that Karaga has one of the largest numbers of astroturf pitches in the country.
“Apart from Accra, no constituency in Ghana has more than two astroturfs — except Karaga,” he revealed.
He urged the players to give their best and to use the tournament as an opportunity to support themselves and their families.
“When they go outside the country they will also develop themselves and be able to support their families,” he said.
He also appealed to constituents to maintain peace and unity to attract further development to the area.
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