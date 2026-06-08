Victory Bible Church marks 41st anniversary with blood donation drive, medical equipment support

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Victory Bible Church International (VBCI) has marked its 41st anniversary by launching a series of health interventions, including a large-scale blood donation exercise, the donation of incubators to Achimota Hospital, and a pledge to support the Stroke Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The initiative, held under the theme "Healing Hands, Serving Hearts," brought together hundreds of church members and members of the public at the Dominion Sanctuary in Accra on Saturday, June 6, to support Ghana's healthcare system.
The church said the anniversary celebrations go beyond thanksgiving services and reflect its commitment to serving communities through practical acts of compassion.
As part of the exercise, VBCI partnered with the National Blood Bank to mobilise voluntary blood donors across its Greater Accra branches and the wider community to help address persistent blood shortages in hospitals.
Organisers expect more than 600 people to donate blood during the campaign, which is aimed at supporting emergency, maternity, and surgical care across the country.
Head of the Medical Team of VBCI and Family Medicine Physician at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Rev. Dr Ernest Anim-Opare, said blood donation remains a vital lifeline for many patients said the donation drive was a direct response to a critical national need.
He explained that the demand for blood never ends because many patients rely on continuous supplies.
"They need blood on a recurring basis, so they need partners who will always be ready to respond. That's why it is so important," he stated.
Addressing concerns about the safety of blood donation, Rev. Dr Anim-Opare assured prospective donors that there are no known health risks for eligible individuals.
"There is no known side effect. When somebody who is eligible donates blood, the body naturally replaces what has been given. We also conduct medical screening, including checks on blood pressure, pulse, and heart rate, to ensure every donor is fit before donating."
He added that there is never a point where hospitals have more blood than they need.
"There will never be a point where we say there is enough blood because a single patient may suddenly require several units of blood. The demand is ongoing, so we will always need people to donate," he said.
Beyond the blood donation campaign, the church will donate three modern incubators to the Paediatric Unit of Achimota Hospital to strengthen neonatal care and improve the survival chances of premature and low-birth-weight babies.
The new equipment will supplement the hospital's existing incubator, which is currently under maintenance, and help prevent life-threatening complications such as hypothermia among newborns.
Later this month, a delegation from the church headquarters will also present medical supplies to the Stroke Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to support patient care and facility needs.
Founder and Presiding Bishop of Victory Bible Church International, Bishop Nii Apiakai Tackie-Yarboi, said the church chose to celebrate its milestone anniversary by giving back to society.
"For 41 years, God has been faithful to our Commission, locally and abroad. As we celebrate, we choose to give back in a way that heals and restores," he said.
"Our healthcare system needs all hands on deck, and as a Church, we believe no act of service is too small when lives are at stake. From a pint of blood to life-saving incubators, we are honoured to play our part in building a healthier Ghana."
He added that the church recognises "the critical importance of adequate blood and medical supplies in supporting healthcare delivery and saving lives across Ghana."
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