President Mahama cuts sod for 24-hour economy market in Bimbilla

President John Mahama has launched the sod-cutting ceremony for a 24-hour economy market in Bimbilla in the Northern Region, underscoring the importance of agricultural marketing and primary health care.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 18, he highlighted the critical role of markets in linking farm production to households.

“This market is vital because, without markets, agricultural produce is useless,” President Mahama said, emphasising Bimbilla’s status as a major food-producing region.

The market, set to feature 10 large warehouses, will improve food storage, redistribution, and support economic activity.

“Bimbilla will have one of the largest model markets because it is a top producer of yams, maize, beans, and groundnuts,” he added.

The market is expected to serve the community for generations, with President Mahama urging contractors to build a durable facility.

“This market will last for hundreds of years. Our grandchildren will come here to do business,” he said. A market administrator will oversee its daily operations to ensure smooth functioning, he added.

Addressing agricultural innovation, Mr Mahama discussed efforts to expand yam-based products, including collaborations to develop yam flour for fufu production, complementing the southern cassava and plantain flour.

“We must find other uses for yams to benefit our farmers,” he said.

On infrastructure, President Mahama assured the community that key road projects, including the Bangdili-Chechali bridge and Bimbila-Salaga roads, would be prioritised.

“We have awarded the largest number of road contracts in Ghana’s history,” he announced, citing 2,000 kilometres of ongoing roadwork.

Turning to health care, President Mahama clarified the purpose of the tricycles provided for the Free Primary Health Care (FPHC) programme.

“These tricycles are not ambulances. They are for health workers to travel between villages for screening and vaccinations,” he explained.

He further clarified the distribution strategy, with health workers in the north receiving motorcycles and those in the south using tricycles for easier mobility.

“These vehicles are not for emergencies but for regular health screenings, including checking blood pressure and sugar levels,” President Mahama concluded.

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