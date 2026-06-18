Driver, passenger escape unhurt after tree falls on taxi at Golf Hills

Audio By Carbonatix
A driver and his passenger narrowly escaped injury after a tree fell onto their moving taxi on Golf Hills Road near the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in the Okaikwei North Municipality.
The incident occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 17, causing a temporary disruption to traffic along the busy stretch after the fallen tree blocked the roadway.
Fortunately, both occupants of the vehicle escaped unharmed despite the impact. The damaged taxi was later removed from the scene.
The fallen tree temporarily rendered the road impassable, leaving motorists stranded and forcing drivers to seek alternative routes.
Personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana Police Service were deployed to the scene to assess the situation and coordinate efforts to clear the obstruction and restore normal traffic flow.
Authorities have advised motorists to use alternative routes until the road is fully cleared.
The cause of the incident has not yet been disclosed, but emergency responders remained on site working to remove the tree and ensure the safety of road users.
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