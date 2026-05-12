Hopeson Adorye commends Value for Money Office as strengthening accountability in public spending

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Field Operations for the United Party, Hopeson Adorye, has commended the government’s establishment of the Value for Money Office, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening accountability and addressing financial irregularities in the public sector.
Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Tuesday, May 11, Mr Adorye acknowledged that although some government appointees may be uncomfortable with the initiative, he considers it necessary and beneficial for the country.
He praised the government for introducing the office, noting that it could enhance transparency and improve oversight of public expenditure.
Mr Adorye further observed that Ghana already has procurement laws and institutions responsible for ensuring compliance, preventing inflated costs, and promoting accountability in public procurement processes.
However, he questioned why the Auditor-General continues to report various financial infractions within the public sector annually, suggesting that there may be weaknesses either in the enforcement of existing laws or within the system itself.
He expressed optimism that the Value for Money Office would serve as an additional layer of scrutiny to help reduce financial irregularities across government institutions.
Mr Adorye added that he is hopeful the initiative will effectively address recurring financial infractions and strengthen governance and accountability in public spending.
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