Adorye urges government to safeguard fuel supply amid global tensions

Hopeson Adorye,

The Director of Field Operations for the United Party, Hopeson Adorye, has urged the government to prioritise a steady fuel supply to prevent shortages and long queues.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, 7 April, he stressed the need for authorities to maintain adequate fuel reserves in the system, particularly as global tensions threaten energy stability.

His comments come amid escalating military exchanges involving Israel, Iran and the United States, which have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict. The situation has disrupted global energy markets, with reports indicating that the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for international oil transit, has been affected, raising concerns over potential supply shortages and price volatility.

The developments have also prompted an emergency Cabinet meeting in Ghana to assess the possible economic impact and consider policy responses.

Mr Adorye cautioned that the government must act decisively to prevent disruptions in domestic fuel availability.

“Governments need to up their game and make sure we have fuel in the system. We don't need to go out to queue for fuel this time,” he said.

He argued that fuel availability should take precedence over price reductions, noting that lower prices would be meaningless if fuel is not accessible to consumers.

Mr Adorye explained that even if prices were reduced significantly, the benefit would be minimal if Ghanaians were unable to access fuel or were forced to purchase it at inflated prices on the black market.

He added that maintaining supply would help prevent black-market activities and reduce public frustration.

“So we are urging the government to focus on ensuring fuel is available in the system so that when people go out, they can get fuel without difficulty. We should not have to queue or wait in uncertainty; that is not what we expect,” he stated.

Mr Adorye referenced assurances from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) that Ghana currently has several weeks of fuel reserves.

“I listened to the NPA boss, and he was giving a strong assurance that at least we have some 6 weeks' cover. And they deserve about 5 weeks or so. And we are also hoping to get some of the fuel in town in the shortest possible time,” he noted.

Despite the challenges, he expressed cautious optimism about Ghana’s position compared to other countries facing similar pressures.

“As is happening in other countries, I think Ghana is a better place now. Though very expensive. We will appeal to Ghanaians; let's manage it. And pray that the war over there ends,” he said.

He also attributed current price stability partly to the relative performance of the cedi against the US dollar.

"We are also seeing the price this way because of some kind of stabilisation in our cedi-dollar relationship. Had it not been that, like, the price could not be higher than what we are seeing today. Once the cedi has been able to appreciate against the dollar, it is also helping in this pricing,” he explained.

Mr Adorye further urged Ghanaians to remain hopeful for a resolution to the conflict, referencing remarks by US President Donald Trump.

“So, Ghanaians should remain hopeful and pray for the best, that in the near future, as Trump suggested, the war will end, allowing people to go about their normal duties without disruptions such as not having fuel to go to work or travel,” he added.

On calls for the removal of the one-cedi levy on fuel, Mr Adorye cautioned against the move, arguing that it could have unintended consequences for the energy sector.

He explained that the levy is used to procure crude oil to power generators and sustain electricity supply, warning that its removal could limit the country’s ability to purchase crude and potentially lead to renewed power outages.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.