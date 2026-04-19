Assin Fosu paramount chief blesses John Boadu’s NPP Chairmanship bid

In a powerful display of tradition meeting politics, NPP National Chairmanship aspirant John Boadu officially launched his campaign on Saturday, 18th April 2026, by seeking the blessings of the Effutu Akwa Traditional Authority.

The visit to the palace of the Paramount Chief of Assin Fosu, Okumanini Baffour Asare Kyeahene II, served as a symbolic homecoming for the veteran politician.

Amid the sound of traditional drums and the presence of the full traditional council, Mr Boadu positioned his bid not just as a political quest but as a duty to his roots and his party.

Addressing a packed palace audience that included the Queen Mother, Nana Afranse IV, and several sub-chiefs, Mr Boadu underscored the necessity of honouring ancestral authority before seeking national power. He noted that, as a grandson of the land, it would be a breach of protocol to engage other traditional leaders without first kneeling before his own.

“Nana, it would be a great disrespect to hear on radio and television that your own grandson is traversing regions and entering various palaces without first coming here to seek your blessings,” Mr Boadu stated. “I am here to formally inform you of my decision to contest for the National Chairmanship of our great party when nominations are opened and to ask for your guidance and prayers as I begin this journey.”

Mr Boadu, who has served the NPP in various high-ranking capacities, including National Organiser and General Secretary, argued that his trajectory from the polling station level to the national secretariat has uniquely prepared him to lead. He described his candidacy as a way for the NPP to reap the dividends of the long-term investment it has made in his leadership development.

Responding to the petition, Okumanini Baffour Asare Kyeahene II commended Mr Boadu’s humility. The Omanhene noted that Mr Boadu’s decision to return home first demonstrated a level of character essential for high office.

“John, you are a true son of the soil. What you have done today is honourable, and we shall remember you in our prayers as you take this bold step. Our people are known for courage and excellence; go higher,” the Omanhene declared.

The Paramount Chief further offered strategic advice, urging Mr Boadu to maintain a clean campaign focused on his vision for the party rather than being swayed by the noise of detractors.

The strength of Mr Boadu’s bid was evident in the calibre of the entourage that accompanied him to the Central Region. The delegation featured prominent party stalwarts, indicating a broad base of support within the NPP’s internal structures. Key figures included:

Mr, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, former MD of GIHOC Distilleries.

Mr. Richard Takyi Mensah (Central Regional Secretary).

Mrs. Charlotte Adwoa Antwi (Central Regional Women’s Organiser).

Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa K), NPP UK Branch Chairman.

Mr. Attakora Amaniampong (Assin Central Constituency Chairman).

As the "John Boadu for National Chairman" tour gains momentum, this culturally grounded start in Assin Fosu signals a campaign strategy that seeks to blend grassroots party loyalty with deep-seated respect for Ghana’s traditional heritage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.