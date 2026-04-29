Mummy’s Day Out: Joy FM to celebrate mothers with Crown Forest experience on May 10

Joy FM is set to honour mothers with a curated outdoor experience dubbed Mummy’s Day Out on Sunday, May 10, offering a blend of relaxation, adventure, and entertainment.

The event will be held at Crown Forest, in the Central Region, where every activity has been designed to celebrate motherhood and give participants a memorable escape from their daily routines.

From paddle boating and horseback riding to quad biking, the experience promises a mix of calm and thrill. Participants will also enjoy a safari-style adventure and get the rare opportunity to encounter the famed Ogyafokwa crocodile, revered as a symbolic protector.

Beyond the activities, the event will feature games and competitions with prizes, alongside a rich spread of local dishes and refreshing drinks. Live music from the Adwenkoro Band is expected to set the tone for a lively and engaging atmosphere throughout the day.

Organisers describe the initiative as more than just a recreational outing, positioning it as a meaningful celebration of mothers and their enduring role in society.

Packages are priced at GH₵800 for single entry and GH₵1,500 for double, with bookings available via mobile money 0593038832. Enquiries can be made through the event contact line 0591709309.

Mummy’s Day Out forms part of Joy FM’s ongoing efforts to connect with its audience through experiential events that celebrate key moments and people in the community.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.