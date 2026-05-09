Mothers treated to fun, gifts and adventure at Joy FM’s Mummy’s Day Out

The exciting Joy FM Mummy’s Day Out at Crown Forest came to a memorable close as mothers were celebrated with gifts, games, laughter, and a special Mother’s Day cake-cutting ceremony, ending the day with smiles, cherished memories, and a renewed appreciation for motherhood.

The event, which took place on Saturday, May 9, formed part of activities marking this year’s Mother’s Day celebration, giving mothers an opportunity to relax, bond, and enjoy a memorable experience filled with fun, adventure, and appreciation.

After taking part in the adventure activities and enjoying lunch, the mothers engaged in an interactive quiz session based on their safari experience and lessons shared by tour guides about the animals and the Crown Forest environment.

Several participants who answered the questions correctly received gifts in recognition of their attentiveness and active participation throughout the tour.

The atmosphere became even more lively during another fun session where mothers picked folded papers to reveal the prizes they had won. While some walked away with souvenirs and gift items, others won free night stays and day-stay packages at Crown Forest Hotel.

Organisers also ensured that no participant felt left out, as mothers who did not win during the games were still presented with gifts.

Fathers who accompanied their wives and mothers to the event were equally appreciated with presents, while potential mothers and fathers at the gathering also received gifts.

In a touching moment, 80-year-old grandmothers at the event were specially honoured and rewarded for their love, strength, and dedication to family over the years.

The celebration also featured a surprise appearance by the Member of Parliament for Kwame Asare Obeng, who joined the event to wish the mothers an early Happy Mother’s Day.

Addressing patrons, he highlighted a number of major development projects expected to transform the constituency in the coming years.

“This is the only constituency that has a plan to build a whole new city,” he said.

“In fact, we’re building a whole new constituency here. We are delivering on our vocation.”

According to him, the strategic location of the area presents significant economic opportunities that could position it as a major industrial hub.

“We happen to be the second biggest trade border on the continent. And so we believe that if we can locate it strategically here, then we can industrialise this place, and we can turn this place into the industrial capital of the entire West Africa,” he stated.

The MP further disclosed plans for a major industrial fair after the Gomoa Easter Carnival, which is expected to attract over 2,000 companies from around the world.

“We are bringing over 2,000 companies from all over the world to an industrial fair in the area where we are developing the free zones,” he said.

He also revealed that a $500 million project is expected to take shape in the area, adding that several developments are already ongoing.

“There is a fully automated project that is ongoing currently, it’s about 80% complete,” he noted.

“And so this constituency is a construction that is taking off, and very soon we are going to be one of the best places in West Africa.”

He thanked patrons for choosing to be part of the event and for visiting the area.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.