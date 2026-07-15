Bono Minister commissions schools, inspects projects and rallies support for Mahama government in Tain

The Bono Regional Minister, Joseph Addae Akwaboa, has called on residents of the Tain District and the Bono Region at large to support President John Dramani Mahama’s administration as it pursues its development agenda.

Mr Akwaboa said the government was committed to ensuring that public funds and taxpayers’ money were utilised effectively to improve the living standards of Ghanaians through infrastructure development.

He made the remarks during a two-day working tour of the Tain District as part of the district’s “Accounting to the People” programme, where he inspected and commissioned several development projects.

According to the minister, the level of infrastructure development achieved by the Mahama administration within its first one and a half years in office was unmatched by previous governments.

Debibi Senior High Technical School project

As part of the tour, Mr Akwaboa inspected the ongoing construction of the Debibi Senior High Technical School, a major educational project funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

The project comprises boys’ and girls’ dormitories, an administration block, library, ICT block, a 2,500-capacity dining hall with a kitchen, infirmary, science laboratory, staff accommodation, headmaster’s bungalow, classroom blocks and a technical workshop.

The minister described the project as the biggest educational investment in the Bono Region when completed, saying it would provide students with both secondary and technical education to equip them with employable skills.

He expressed confidence that the facility would be completed by the end of 2027 and assured residents that President Mahama would commission the project upon completion.

Mr Akwaboa urged the chiefs and people of Debibi to support the project to ensure its timely completion.

New classroom blocks commissioned

At Drobo Bepoayase, the minister, together with the Tain District Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for Tain, Adama Sulemana, commissioned and handed over a newly constructed six-unit classroom block with furniture for the local basic school.

He commended the District Chief Executive and his team for their commitment to development, particularly in expanding educational infrastructure.

Mr Akwaboa said investing in schools was critical because today’s pupils would become the doctors, engineers, teachers and professionals of tomorrow.

He encouraged parents to prioritise their children’s education and assured residents that government remained committed to completing major road projects, including the Wenchi-Sampa and Odumase-Badu roads, to enhance economic activities.

Support for deprived communities

At Agyaniamu, a farming community, the minister commissioned and handed over another six-unit classroom block which was started under the previous administration and completed by the current government.

The facility replaces a dilapidated pavilion previously used for teaching and learning.

Mr Akwaboa urged parents to continue supporting their children’s education while government works to provide the needed infrastructure.

At Dagadu, he also commissioned a newly constructed two-unit kindergarten block equipped with an office to support early childhood education.

The Tain Member of Parliament, Adama Sulemana, said the government’s plan was to construct two-unit, three-unit and six-unit classroom blocks in every district annually.

He added that the government would continue to provide development projects for communities, including improving telecommunications infrastructure and supporting the completion of the Dagadu maternity block.

Seikwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College

The Bono Regional Minister also inspected ongoing construction works at the Seikwa Nursing and Midwifery Training College, including a new administration block and accommodation facilities for lecturers.

The tour forms part of engagements with stakeholders in the Tain District to assess development needs and highlight ongoing government projects.

Mr Akwaboa is expected to conclude the exercise with similar engagements in the Berekum East Municipality.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.