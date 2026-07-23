Ghana is moving forward under Mahama’s leadership – Ato Forson

President John Dramani Mahama

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says Ghana is on a path of economic recovery and progress under the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama, insisting that the country is moving forward and will not return to past economic challenges.

Presenting the 2026 Mid-Year Budget in Parliament on Thursday, July 23, Dr. Forson said the government's efforts over the past 18 months have delivered visible improvements in the economy, including reduced inflation, lower interest rates and increased purchasing power for households.

Dr. Forson credited President Mahama’s leadership for the economic gains, saying the government has earned the confidence to continue implementing reforms aimed at securing Ghana’s long-term prosperity.

"Under the leadership of His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, Ghana is not going back. Ghana is moving forward,” he said.

He said the gains are being felt by ordinary Ghanaians, including market traders, entrepreneurs and workers whose incomes have been affected by economic conditions.

“To the market trader whose purchasing power has improved because inflation has fallen, to the entrepreneur who can now borrow at lower interest rates to expand their businesses, and to the worker whose income now stretches further because the economy has stabilised, these improvements are not abstract statistics,” Dr. Forson said.

According to him, the improvements represent the “dividend of sound and competent economic management".

The Finance Minister acknowledged that the measures taken to restore the economy came with significant sacrifices and that many households continue to face difficulties.

However, he argued that the foundations of Ghana’s economy have now been strengthened through restored fiscal discipline, improved macroeconomic stability, rebuilt investor confidence and stronger institutions.

“Fiscal discipline has been restored. Macroeconomic stability has returned. Confidence has been rebuilt. And the institutions needed to safeguard this progress have been strengthened,” he stated.

The Finance Minister’s comments come as the government highlights progress made under its economic recovery programme, including efforts to stabilise public finances, improve revenue mobilisation and restore confidence in the economy.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.