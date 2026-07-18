Mahama has spoken – NDC’s James Agbey urges supporters to drop third-term campaign

NDC's James Agbey has called on supporters of President John Mahama to immediately end public discussions about a possible third presidential term.

He insists the President has made his position clear and that the debate risks undermining his political legacy.

In an opinion article, Mr Agbey argued that recent calls by some supporters for President Mahama to remain in office beyond the constitutional two-term limit are misplaced and driven by narrow personal interests rather than the national interest or the future of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, attempts by some individuals to justify a third-term agenda through constitutional arguments have sparked widespread concern among political observers, legal scholars and academics, with critics describing the conversation as a dangerous path towards “electoral autocracy.”

Mr Agbey stressed that President Mahama himself has repeatedly dismissed any suggestion that he intends to seek another term, pointing to the President’s remarks during the Resetting Ghana tour in Ho.

“The people of Ghana gave me one additional term. My job is to work and deliver on that trust, not to look for a third term. The matter is settled”, he said.

Mr Agbey maintained that the President’s declaration should end the debate once and for all.

“That’s it. President Mahama has settled it, and that should be it,” he wrote.

He urged those he described as “sycophantic allies” to stop encouraging speculation about extending the President’s stay in office, warning that such actions could damage both the President’s legacy and the party.

“And respectfully, the sycophancy must stop now,” he stated.

The NDC operative argued that the party has a long tradition of peaceful leadership transitions and should remain focused on preserving that record instead of promoting what he described as unnecessary distractions.

He said the NDC has consistently demonstrated its ability to renew its leadership, citing past transitions from former President Jerry John Rawlings to the late President John Evans Atta Mills and subsequently to President Mahama.

Mr Agbey also rejected suggestions that there are no capable leaders within the party to continue the government’s agenda after President Mahama leaves office.

He said the governing party should instead concentrate on consolidating the administration’s achievements while preparing for a transparent process to select its next leader.

According to him, the President has already laid a strong foundation for the NDC, and the party’s next flagbearer should build on that legacy while remaining true to its founding ideals.

He concluded by reiterating his call for supporters to end the third-term campaign.

“The sycophancy must stop now,” he wrote.

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