Boakye Agyarko ends Bono East tour, rallies NPP to unite ahead of 2028 polls

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, Boakye Kyerematen Agyarko, has concluded a campaign tour of five constituencies in the Bono East Region.

He used the engagements to rally party members around unity, reconciliation and grassroots welfare as the party prepares for the 2028 general election.

The tour took him to the Atebubu/Amantin, Pru East, Pru West, Sene East and Sene West constituencies, where he met constituency executives, delegates and party supporters to canvass for their support in the upcoming national executive elections.

Throughout the engagements, Mr Agyarko stressed the need for the NPP to heal internal divisions and rebuild confidence among its members.

He urged party faithful to forgive one another and place the collective interest of the NPP above individual ambitions, insisting that unity would be the party's strongest weapon in its quest to return to power.

"Our party's path back to power begins with healing divisions, rebuilding trust, and bringing every member on board," he said, encouraging supporters to put aside their differences and work towards a common goal.

Addressing delegates at Atebubu, Mr Agyarko identified the welfare of party members, particularly grassroots executives and activists, as one of his key priorities.

He noted that the sacrifices made by party officers over the years deserved greater recognition and support.

"The party officers and grassroots activists who have kept the party strong over the years ought to be catered for," he stated, pledging to introduce practical welfare initiatives that would reward dedication, recognise service and motivate members.

Mr Agyarko expressed gratitude to constituency executives and party supporters for their warm reception and constructive engagements during the tour.

He reaffirmed his commitment to promoting discipline within the NPP and pledged to work tirelessly to ensure that the former Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, leads the party to victory and becomes Ghana's next President in the 2028 general election.

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