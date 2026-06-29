Work from home as flooding intensifies – Interior Minister urges Accra residents

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has urged residents of Accra to work from home on Monday following severe overnight rainfall that has triggered widespread flooding and brought parts of the capital to a standstill.
According to him, "Based on what the meteorological department is telling us, we expect it to be heavier if the prediction of more rains from Togo gets here, so please, stay home, work from home," he said on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM.
The Minister advised that workers already at their workplaces should remain there until conditions improve, while those yet to set out for work should stay home and operate remotely if possible.
He further urged employers across the country to activate flexible work arrangements, emphasising the importance of continuity through remote operations in the face of the disruption.
According to him, less essential engagements, including emergency meetings, should be shifted to virtual platforms where possible. "Private and public meetings that are not too urgent, we can have them on Zoom, and those that are very urgent, we can postpone them."
The appeal comes as emergency services grapple with flooded roads and mounting traffic gridlock, with authorities seeking to minimise risk and safeguard lives amid the unfolding situation.
"I want to thank NADMO, the navy, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana Police and all the emergency teams for the work they have already started doing, so please be connected to each other. If a call comes to the National Fire Service and you think it is something you need to link them to NADMO, don't say this is not for us, so I am giving you NADMO's number; please let us work together, let us operationalise the thing as one unit," he added.
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